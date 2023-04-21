Patrick

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER APD/PM driver SHAWN PATRICK will make his GRAND OLE OPRY debut TOMORROW (4/22) as a guest announcer. His lifelong dream of being on the OPRY stage came about when Country artist CHANCEY WILLIAMS was invited to perform, and secured special permission for PATRICK to announce him. The OPRY announcers are typically staffers from host station WSM-A/NASHVILLE.

"I am beyond excited to be making my guest announcing debut at the GRAND OLE OPRY," said PATRICK. "The reason I work in radio today is because of my love for Country music and its history. There's no stage more iconic. A huge thank you to my friend CHANCEY WILLIAMS and his team for inviting me to be a part of their big night, and a heartfelt thank you to the OPRY for allowing me the chance to grace their stage and live out my dream. To have the opportunity to be a part of this incredible tradition will certainly be a moment I will never forget."



