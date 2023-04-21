-
Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Maggie Rogers Headline All Things Go Music Festival In DC
by Roy Trakin
April 24, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
LANA DEL REY, MAGGIE ROGERS, BOYGENIUS, CARLY RAE JEPSEN, TEGAN & SARA and more are set to perform at the ALL THINGS GO MUSIC FESTIVAL at MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION in WASHINGTON, DC, on SEPTEMBER 30th-OCTOBER 1st. MT. JOY, MUNA, ARLO PARKS, LIZZY McALPINE, FLETCHER and more are also slated to appear. The rest of the lineup can be found at https://www.allthingsgofestival.com/.
After FRIDAY morning's general on-sale, ALL THINGS GO 2023 is officially sold-out. Last year’s edition featured headlining performances by LORDE, MITSKI and BLEACHERS, with fans attending from more than half the states in the nation and multiple countries across the globe.