BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA's longtime morning personality JOHN DeBELLA has been inducted into the PHILADELPHIA MUSIC ALLIANCE WALK OF FAME, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the city’s rich musical legacy.

DeBELLA was presented with a bronze commemorative plaque last THURSDAY (4/20), during a day-long celebration on BROAD STREET, which concluded with the organization's Gala Celebration, which was held at VIE, a local club.

Other 2023 honorees included LESLIE ODOM, JR., the BACON BROTHERS, THE TYMES, PATTY JACKSON and JAMES DePRIEST, as well as a special award to KENNY GAMBLE, LEON HUFF and THOM BELL as "The Sound of PHILADELPHIA.”

DeBELLA has been synonymous with PHILADELPHIA radio entertainment for over 40 years, creating comedy for "The NATIONAL LAMPOON Radio Hour," the syndicated radio program that starred JOHN BELUSHI, CHEVY CHASE, DAN AYKROYD, BILL MURRAY and others.

As one of the originators of the MORNING ZOO format, JOHN’s morning show not only became an unprecedented #1 rated show in PHILADELPHIA, but he also achieved the highest ratings in local radio history at that time.

Said DeBELLA: "This is the greatest honor of my career. I am overjoyed for being added to this incredible list of talented people. Anyone have a good metal polishing company they can recommend?”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP Talent Development/WMGK-WMMR PD BILL WESTON commented, “JOHN DeBELLA has been a stand-out success in our industry for over 47 years and I am amazed at the talent and effort he puts into every show. It’s really an honor to be the program director of this radio legend.”

Added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP PHILADELPHIA VP/Market Manager JOE BELL, “Until they told me JOHN was being inducted, I thought he was already in. What a great honor for an iconic PHILADELPHIA personality.”

