POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, parent company of one Southern Gospel and five Contemporary Christian radio stations, has been certified as a Best Christain Workplace for 2023 according to BEST CHRISTIAN WORKPLACE’s Pres./CEO JAY BRANSFORD. The anonymous BCW survey measured overall engagement and how PAR team members felt about various issues, including communication, compensation, and training.



“Our passionate and hard-working team members tell us a lot that they love coming to work here,” said PAR EVP BRIAN SANDERS. “So, this survey is a wonderful confirmation of what we hear all the time.”



“We are thrilled that this survey validates all the effort and time spent keeping our team engaged and creating a winning culture,” commented Pres. EDDIE BAKER.



PAR earned an overall score of 4.24 out 5.

