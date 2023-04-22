Last year, S-CURVE/HOLLYWOOD RECORDS artist ANDY GRAMMER released the song, "Saved My Life". Since then, he's been asking fans to share stories with him about people who have saved their lives. One woman wrote to explain how a close friend helped her through a difficult time, after she learned her mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Moved by the message, GRAMMER showed up at the friend's apartment, surprising her with an acoustic performance of the song. He posted the surprise performance on INSTAGRAM (watch here), where he wrote, "Creating the space to hear the intimate stories and then share music and connect with each other is what fills me up. I have the most incredible, sincere, open-hearted fans in the world."

