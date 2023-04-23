Acoustic Rock, That Rocks!

KEITH KRAMER, formerly of the "Kramer & Twitch" show that ran in markets like DALLAS, DETROIT, SAN FRANCISCO, ST. LOUIS and TAMPA, has launched a new weekend radio show called "Sunday Stripped." The show features rock/metal bands doing their biggest songs acoustically.

The show currently has six affiliates, including KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, among others. Check out the show here and reach out to KRAMER at sundaystripped@gmail.com.

