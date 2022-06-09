Hunt & Fowler (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE's SAM HUNT and his wife, HANNAH FOWLER, who are reportedly expecting their second child. HUNT announced the news during his LAS VEGAS concert at RESORTS WORLD THEATRE on FRIDAY night (4/21), according to ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT.

The couple has a 10-month-old daughter, LUCY, whose arrival was also announced by HUNT during a concert (NET NEWS 6/9/22).

