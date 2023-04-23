A Celebration In Atlanta

CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS will tape the 8th Annual BLACK MUSIC HONORS (BMH) at the COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE in ATLANTA on FRIDAY MAY 19th beginning at 6:30 (ET). Returning as co-hosts are 2-time GRAMMY winner LETOYA LUCKETT and Actor-Comedian DERAY DAVIS.

The two-hour event recognizes artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music. This year's honorees include MISSY ELLIOTT, SWV, EVELYN "CHAMPAGNE" KING, JEFFREY OSBORNE, and Gospel's THE HAWKINS FAMILY.

The shows Founder/Exec. Producer DON JACKSON said, “Black music is the heartbeat of our culture, and the honorees for this year's BLACK MUSIC HONORS represent the soul of American music. We pay homage to the musical innovators who have paved the way for future generations. Our tribute performances not only celebrate the honorees of yesterday, but also showcase the influence and impact of their iconic sounds and styles on today's artists with a beautiful symbiosis of the past and present.”

The televised special will premiere JUNE 3rd on the STELLAR NETWORK and air in national broadcast syndication SATURDAY JUNE 10th-SUNDAY JULY 2nd in tribute to BLACK MUSIC MONTH. The show will also air JUNE 19th on BOUNCE TV.

For tickets or more information, check here.

« see more Net News