Abedin, Margo and John Catsimatidis, and Weiner (Photo: Jillian Nelson)

RED APPLE MEDIA's News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK brought the left and the right together again with its 100th Annual INNER CIRCLE dinner wich roasts the current mayor and pokes fun at local politics and politicians. The event re-united former Congressman ANTHONY WEINER, who currently hosts a show on the station, and HUMA ABEDIN, HILLARY CLINTON’s Chief of Staff and WEINER’s ex-wife.

Station Owner JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “77 WABC is about bringing the left and the right together to hear all sides and come to common sense solutions. Tonight, I was happy that we brought two people together. The evening was a great tribute to NEW YORK CITY and it was wonderful to see ANTHONY and HUMA together.”

