ALL ACCESS sends get will wishes to SPIN DOCTORS MUSIC GROUP Pres./CEO AL BROCK, who is recuperating in the ICU from liver transplant surgery YESTERDAY (4/23) at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in NASHVILLE.

His daughter and business partner, SPIN DOCTORS EVP/COO KRISTIN JOHNSON, shared an update on FACEBOOK, writing, "This has been a very long road for us and we are so thankful to have all the love and support from everyone. AL asked me to make sure everyone sends up prayers!! We love you all and he can’t wait to talk to each of you when he recovers!!! Thank you all!!"

BROCK had previously been scheduled for the partial transplant in APRIL of last year as he battled liver cancer, but a donor liver was found not to meet the criteria, and he was sent home to wait for another one (NET NEWS 4/27/22).

