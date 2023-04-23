Buhrman (Photo: Facebook)

MICHAEL "BIG MIC" BUHRMAN is joining the TRACY AND FIZZ morning show on BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER as Executive Producer. He has been an on-air personality on the station since NOVEMBER of 2022.

BUHRMAN made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page. He's been in the business for 22 years and in SACRAMENTO for the last four, previous to his return to DENVER, most recently as Regional Brand Manager for AUDACY sister stations KUDL (106.5 THE END) and KSFM, where he also did afternoons. He previously worked at KQKS/DENVER, WZMX/HARTFORD and KDGS/WICHITA.

BUHRMAN said in his post, "The BONNEVILLE family here (some of which I've worked with for almost two decades from the old LINCOLN FINANCIAL days) have been so welcoming, and seeing their drive and focus on the community and making a difference made this an easy decision. And to work with the amazing talent that is TRACY AND FIZZ is icing on the cake. All of that is just a long way to say, YA BOY IS 100% BACK IN THE MILE HIGH CITY! Lets goooooooooo ... and hey, wake up 6am-10am with TRACY & FIZZ (and BIG MIC) this week."

In other station news, TRACY AND FIZZ will host the station's HOOBAJOOB show on SATURDAY, SPETEMBER 23rd at FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO. Set to perform are JUSTIN MOORE, SCOTTY McCREERY, TENILLE ARTS, DRAKE MILLIGAN, DALTON DOVER and AUSTIN SNELL.

