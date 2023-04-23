New #1

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY, BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON, and their respective promotion teams for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with their duet, "wait in the truck." The song zooms from #4 to #1 in its 34th week on the MEDIABASE Country chart. It is the second chart topper for WILSON this month, following her solo single, "Heart Like A Truck," which hit the summit three weeks ago (NET NEWS 4/3).

A dark tale of domestic violence and murder, the RIAA Platinum-certified "wait in the truck" was written by HARDY, HUNTER PHELPS, JORDAN SCHMIDT and RENEE BLAIR. HARDY said, "I'm just so happy a song like this still has a place in Country music. Thanks to everyone involved for taking this song to the top, and for believing in this one."

Added WILSON, "I'm so honored HARDY asked me to join him on a song that's had an impact on so many people and shed light on a topic a lot of folks are scared to talk about."

Elsewhere on this week's chart, PARKER McCOLLUM, DIERKS BENTLEY and TYLER HUBBARD round out the Top 5 with their respective current singles, along with last week's #1, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Rock And A Hard Place," which shifts to #2. Two songs are new to the top 10 this week, both from BIG LOUD'S MORGAN WALLEN. His fast rising "Last Night" moves 14-8 in just its eighth week on the chart, and his "One Thing At A Time," which rises 12-10 in its 10th week.

« see more Net News