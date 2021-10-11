Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley Holds Top Spot; Rema/Selena Top 3; Miguel 5; Sheeran Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS remains in the top spot with "Flowers" for the ninth time in ten weeks

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 3 with "Calm Down," up 4*-3* and +991 spins

* MIGUEL enters the top 5 with "Sure Thing," up 6*-5* and +1461 spins

* ED SHEERAN has yet another top 10 hit as "Eyes Closed" moves 12*-10*

* POST MALONE vaults 30*-13* and is top 15 in his second week with "Chemical," up 4633 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN is also top 15, rising 16*-14* with "Last Night," up 584 spins

* TOOSII is top 20, up 24*-18* with "Favorite Song," up 1271 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS are up 1676 spins and leap 27*-21* with "Waffle House," up 1626 spins

* NF is up 33*-24* with "HAPPY," up 1260 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE, and COI LERAY leap 38*-32* with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," with a gain of 805 spins

* MILEY CYRUS has the top debut at 33* with "Jaded," up 1372 spins

* THE WEEKND debuts at 38* with "Double Fantasy," featuring FUTURE with 779 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI enters at 39* with "Wish You The Best" at +674 spins

Rhythmic: SZA 'Bill' Regains #1 Spot; Rema/Selena Top 3; Toosii, Ice Spice Top 10

* SZA returns to the #1 spot with "Kill Bill," up 3*-1* and has now topped the chart for three total weeks

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ are top 3 at both Top 40 and Rhythmic and go 6*-3* with "Calm Down," up 507 spins

* TOOSII goes top 10, rising 12*-9* with "Favorite Song," up 635 spins

* ICE SPICE also enters the top 10, moving 11*-10* with "In Ha Mood," up 448 spins

* DRAKE vaults into the top 15, up 22*-14* with "Search & Rescue," up 1280 spins in his second week on the chart

* BIG BOSS VETTE goes top 20, moving 24*-20* with "Pretty Girls Walk," up 346 spins

* ROD WAVE vaults 40*-27* with "Fight The Feeling," up 594 spins

* A big debut at 30* for TYLER, THE CREATOR for "DOGTOOTH" at +501 spins

* RUSS debuts at 38* with "Nasty"

* YUNG POODA is at 39* with "Already Know," featuring ANGELICA VICA and A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

Urban: SZA 'Bill' New #1 As 'Shirt' Is Back Top 3; Drake/21 Savage 'Spin' Top 5; Superstar Pride Top 10

* SZA takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Kill Bill," up 587 spins

* SZA has two of the top three as former chart topper "Shirt" moves back to 3*

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE are top 5, up 7*-5* with "Spin Bout U," up 509 spins

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE goes top 10 in his fifth week with "Painting Pictures," up 12*-10* and +674 spins

* USHER is top 15 with "GLU," up 17*-15* and +308 spins

* NICKI MINAJ enters the top 20, moving 21*-19* with "Red Ruby Da Sleaze"

* TOOSII goes top 20 with "Favorite Song," moving 24*-20* and +263 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK soar 37*-28* with "What Is Is (Block Boy)," up 418 spins

* DRAKE has the top debut at 30* with "Search & Rescue," up 829 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR debuts at 35* with "DOGTOOTH," up 494 spins

* TYLA enters at 39* with "Been Thinking"

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Metro Boomin' Top 5; Pink Top 10; Kane/Katelyn Top 15

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for an 8th week with "Flowers"

* METRO BOOMIN goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, up 286 spins

* ED SHEERAN holds at 8* with "Eyes Closed," but is up 435 spins

* PINK has another top 10 with "TRUSTFALL," rising 11*-9* and is +341 spins

* KANE BROWN & KATELYN BROWN go top 15, up 17*-14* with "Thank You"

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 20, rising 21*-18* with "Last Night," up 175 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS are top 20, moving 24*-20* with "Waffle House," up 548 spins

* A huge debut for POST MALONE at 23* with "Chemical," up 782 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON enters at 34* with "Mine," up 375 spins

* MILEY CYRUS debuts at 37* with "Jaded," up 394 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI enters at 39* with "Wish You The Best," up 315 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE, and COI LERAY debut at 40* with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," with a gain of 185 spins

Active Rock: Linkin Park Remain #1; The Hu Top 10; Foo Fighters, Ghost, Staind Debut

* LINKIN PARK return to the top spot with "Lost"

* PAPA ROACH remains at 4* with "Cut The Line" at +127 spins

* GODSMACK remains at 5* with "Soul On Fire," up 113 spins

* THE HU go top 10, up 11*-8* with "This Is Mongol," featuring WILLIAM DUVALL

* FOO FIGHTERS return with a big debut at 14* with "Rescued" with 827 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET is top 20 with "Meeting The Master," up 28*-20* and +217 spins

* GHOST debut strong at 27* with their rendition of GENESIS' "Jesus He Knows Me"

* STAIND enter at 32* with "Lowest In Me"

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Death Cab Top 5; Pierce The Veil Top 10; Foo Fighters Big Debut

* LINKIN PARK hold the top spot with "Lost"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Pepper," up 50 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN are +117 spins and go 8*-7* with "DUMMY"

* PIERCE THE VEIL enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Emergency Contact"

* FOO FIGHTERS score a huge debut at Alternative as well with "Rescued" with 1171 spins

* GROUPLOVE go top 20 with "Hello," up 21*-20*

* WEATHERS debut at 39* with "ALL CAPS," featuring JOHN THE GHOST

* MICHIGANDER enters at 40* with "Superglue"

Triple A: The Revivalists Hold Top Spot; Hozier Runner Up; Boygenius Top 5; The Heavy Heavy, Noah Kahan Top 10

* THE REVIVALISTS hold the top spot with "Kid" for 4th week

* HOZIER is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Eat Your Young"

* BOYGENIUS is top 5, rising 6*-4* with "Not Strong Enough," up 71 spins

* THE HEAVY HEAVY are top 10, up 12*-9* with "Go Down River"

* NOAH KAHAN is top 10 as well, up 13*-10* with "Homesick"

* WILDER WOODS is top 20, rising 21*-18* with "Maestro (Tears Don't Lie)," up 40 spins

* JOSEPH debuts at 30* with "Nervous System"

« see more Net News