Suit Dismissed

Former BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO afternoon host and SACRAMENTO KINGS television voice GRANT NAPEAR's suit against BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL and 50 "John Does" for his firing from KHTK in JUNE 2020 (NET NEWS 6/2/2020) has been dismissed by a federal judge.

NAPEAR was fired after responding to a tweet from former KINGS star DEMARCUS "BOOGIE" COUSINS about the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement with his own tweet declaring "all lives matter," which NAPEAR claimed he was unaware was considered a declaration of opposition to Black civil rights.

SFGATE.COM reports that a judge dismissed the case last week on the gropunds that NAPEAR had failed to prove discrimination was involved in his firing and noted that NAPEAR was claiming both that he never spoke of his religious beliefs at work yet also claimed that he had been fired for those beliefs.

NAPEAR's case is not entirely over, however; he may refile an amended version of the complaint within 21 days.

