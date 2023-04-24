-
'Hoist The Colours' Coming To WRHD (94.3 The Game)/Greenville, NC
by Perry Michael Simon
-
INNER BANKS MEDIA Sports WRHD (94.3 THE GAME)/GREENVILLE, NC is adding a midday hour based on the HOIST THE COLOURS website covering EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY sports. "HOIST THE COLOURS," the radio show, will air noon-1p (ET) beginning MAY 1st.
The show will be hosted by the website's publisher and lead writer STEPHEN IGOE, who started the website as an ECU student in 2010 and partnered with 247 SPORTS in 2012.