Controlling Horizontal & Vertical (Recycling)

In the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS continue to share notes as they prep for their session at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT which begins this WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26.

In NUVOODOO MEDIA's session, on THURSDAY, APRIL 27, at 3p (ET), NUVOODOO MEDIA's CAROLYN GILBERT, LEIGH JACOBS and PJ KLING will take attendees through a seven-step process focused on adding a critical tenth of a ratings point, including recycling audience. In today's NUVOODOO MEDIA blog post, GILBERT and JACOBS dig deeper into horizontal and vertical recycling audience, with Horizontal referring to moving listeners through the week and vertical to moving listeners through the day.

See more with the latest blog from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

« see more Net News