New Dates Added

DRAKE has added 12 dates to his 2023 "IT'S ALL A BLUR" tour with 21 SAVAGE.

Fourth shows have been added in INGLEWOOD, CA and in BROOKLYN. Second shows have been added in GLENDALE, AZ and NASHVILLE. New tour stops have been added in COLUMBUS, OH, MEMPHIS, DENVER, AUSTIN and CHARLOTTE. DRAKE will now close out the tour with two shows in TORONTO, his hometown.

The tour now totals 54 shows across NORTH AMERICA.

