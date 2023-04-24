New Affiliate

WHITE COMMUNICATIONS' recently-acquired Classic Hits KZRS (CLASSIC HITS 107.9)/GREAT BEND-HAYS, KS is joining the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS radio network this season. The station will air all preseason, regular season and postseason games, pre-game and post-game shows, play0by-play voice MITCH HOLTHUS' MONDAY night "CHIEFS KINGDOM" show in season, and HOLTHUS' "MINUTE WITH MITCH" feature in season. The CHIEFS air on a network headed by AUDACY Country WDAF-F (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY.

"We have wanted the CHIEFS on our stations for many years," said GM MIKE MCKENNA. "Our late owner and former voice of the ROYALS FRED WHITE and his wife and current owner BARBARA WHITE always wanted the CHIEFS, ROYALS, KU and K-STATE sports on their stations and today we have made that vision come true. And what a great time to bring the CHIEFS to our newest station, KZRS, after winning two of the last three SUPER BOWLs, hosting five-straight AFC Championship Games and winning seven-consecutive AFC WEST Championships."

« see more Net News