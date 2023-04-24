Fred

PREMIERE NETWORKS is taking iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO’s “THE FRED SHOW” into national syndication. The show, hosted by CHRISTOPHER “FRED” FREDERICK, is available to Top 40 stations as a five-hour morning show.

“I’m incredibly grateful to introduce our show to cities across the country!” said FRED. “We have built a community in CHICAGO and are excited to welcome the entire nation to our family. Thanks to JULIE TALBOTT and JENNIFER LEIMGRUBER at PREMIERE for their belief in us, in addition to my amazing leaders at iHEART, INCLUDING BOB PITTMAN, TOM POLEMAN, BRAD HARDIN, THEA MITCHEM, DENNIS CLARK and JAMES HOWARD. Let’s go!”

“FRED and his team are a talented group,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “They have the ‘it factor’ we’re always looking for. Not only are they passionate, hardworking, and incredibly funny, but they also have multiplatform appeal and produce valuable results for their partners. We couldn’t be more excited to offer a program of this caliber to audiences across the country.”

« see more Net News