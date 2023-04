Channing Tatum Is 43 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on WEDNESDAY (4/26), to HORIZON/BEND, OR President KEITH SHIPMAN, former WHBC/CANTON MD KAYLEIGH KRISS, NEW DIMENSION RADIO Pres. ANGE CANESSA, LYRICAL MARKETING's JASON MCFADDEN, KLIF-A/DALLAS' DAVE MEFFERT, WTMX/CHICAGO’s CASEY McCABE, former HUBBARD/CHICAGO Direct Marketing Mgr. PAUL WEBBER, KJSN/MODESTO's JACK PAPER, RADIO TRAKS' DOUG BURTON, BBR MUSIC GROUP’s CHELSEY FLICK, former MERCURY NASHVILLE’s GREG RANEIRI, WRNW/MILWAUKEE’s RAHNY TAYLOR, WCKN/CHARLESTON, SC PD HUNTER MEYER, and to WGBW-A & WLAK-A/GREEN BAY, WI owner MARK HELLER.

Celebrating Birthdays on THURSDAY (4/27), iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Hip Hop N R&B Programming and KRRL/LOS ANGELES PD DOC WYNTER, WZLX/BOSTON PD CHRIS TYLER, WTDY/PHILADELPHIA’s BOBBY SMITH, STONE CREATIVE's STEVE STONE, former iHEARTMEDIA/MODESTO Market Mgr. GARY GRANGER, ANDERS ARTIST MANAGEMENT’s ANNETTE LAI, WWTN/NASHVILLE GSM DAVE ELLIOTT, former WYKS/GAINESVILLE MIKE FORTE, MAZZETTA PROMOTIONS’ TOM MAZZETTA, KQBT/HOUSTON's CARMEN CONTRERAS, RADIO MD’s BILL KLAPROTH, HUTTON/SANTA FE, NM OM SCOTT MATTHEWS, WKKT/CHARLOTTE’s SARAH LEE, WCBS/NEW YORK APD LENNY BLOCH, CUMULUS/MODESTO-STOCKTON VP/Market Mgr. BOB BERGER, PARAGON STRATEGIES' MICHELE THARP, OVER UNDER, LLC Owner/Manager GABE CARRILLO, WFTK/CINCINNATI PD MATT TALLUTO, and veteran personality and DJ BRANDI GARCIA.

