Suttin

AUDACY has upped Triple A WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M)/MADISON, WI morning "JONATHAN & KITTY" co-host and APD/MD JONATHAN SUTTIN to OM/Brand Manager for the MADISON cluster, which also includes Classic Hits WOLX and Hot AC WHMX (MIX 105.1). SUTTIN fills the slot left vacant when CHASE DANIELS moved to AUDACY's CLEVELAND cluster as OM.

“I'm thrilled to elevate JONATHAN to lead our portfolio of stations,” said SVP/Market Mgr. ANDREA HANSEN. “JONATHAN has been a pillar of our market and community for many years. His talent, passion and leadership abilities are a few of the many reasons he deserves this opportunity.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to live my radio dream in one incredible city for two-plus decades,” said SUTTIN. “I didn’t think it could get any better, but when the opportunity arose to lead these brands I couldn’t resist. I want to thank my market manager ANDREA HANSEN for giving me this opportunity. She is a fantastic leader and together we’ll continue to strengthen our stations. I’d also like to thank our previous brand manager CHASE DANIELS, who left some pretty big shoes to fill. He taught me a lot about radio and leadership in general. Thank you to DAVE RICHARDS for introducing me to a new world of baseball caps. MADISON is my home and I’m thrilled to continue making great radio here on three amazing stations.”

« see more Net News