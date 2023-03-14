Additional Dates Added

WILLIE NELSON's OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR, celebrating his 90th birthday, has just added 16 additional dates to its original schedule. The lineup of artists includes WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY; BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS. featuring THE WOLFPACK; THE AVETT BROTHERS; TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND; GOV’T MULE; THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT; MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS; LOS LOBOS; ELIZABETH COOK; and PARTICLE KID (NET NEWS 3/14). Tickets for the new dates will go on sale FRIDAY (4/28) at 10a local times.

NELSON, who turns 90 on SATURDAY (4/29), said of the new dates, “I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR. I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Click here for information on individual OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL dates.

