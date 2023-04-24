AM In Cars

CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE’s AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP's latest blog post from Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD aggregates data from NIELSEN's FALL 2022 survey, MRI SIMMONS, EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study, and ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS to bolster the contention that AM/FM remains the top audio source in cars and AM is a major component of that listening.

Among the highlights, NIELSEN showed 82,346,800 Americans listening monthly to AM radio (one in three AM/FM listeners), with 57% of the AM audience listening to News-Talk; EDISON has AM/FM with an 88% share of in-car ad-supported audio, leading across all demographics; and MRI SIMMONS found that FORD owners represent 20% of all U.S. AM radio listeners, significant in that FORD intends to eliminate AM in its cars moving forward.

“AM stations serve very unique, targeted constituencies and represent many languages and voices,” said BOUVARD. “As automobile manufacturers consider eliminating AM radio, it’s important to underscore that the AM dial is one of the most diverse media platforms in the world. Why would we eliminate this variety from the car?”

