-
Upside Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For April 17-23
by Perry Michael Simon
April 24, 2023 at 8:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
For the first time since last NOVEMBER, free iHEARTRADIO promos did not top the MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 17-23, with UPSIDE, the top paid advertiser, climbing past iHEART to take the top spot, dropping iHEART to second place. iHEART promos for its newly-acquired "ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY" podcast jumped into the top 10 as well.
The list:
1. UPSIDE (last week #2; 65436 instances)
2. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 64471)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 54869)
4. BABBEL (#7; 48967)
5. INDEED (#3; 48296)
6. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 45813)
7. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 33531)
8. LOWE'S (#16; 28972)
9. GRAINGER (#10; 28560)
10. ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY PODCAST (#28; 26413)