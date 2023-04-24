New Leader

For the first time since last NOVEMBER, free iHEARTRADIO promos did not top the MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 17-23, with UPSIDE, the top paid advertiser, climbing past iHEART to take the top spot, dropping iHEART to second place. iHEART promos for its newly-acquired "ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY" podcast jumped into the top 10 as well.

The list:

1. UPSIDE (last week #2; 65436 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#1; 64471)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#4; 54869)

4. BABBEL (#7; 48967)

5. INDEED (#3; 48296)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 45813)

7. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 33531)

8. LOWE'S (#16; 28972)

9. GRAINGER (#10; 28560)

10. ON PURPOSE WITH JAY SHETTY PODCAST (#28; 26413)

