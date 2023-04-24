-
Colorado Broadcasters Association Hands Out Awards Of Excellence
by Perry Michael Simon
April 24, 2023 at 8:56 AM (PT)
The COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION handed out its Awards of Excellence for 2022 at a gala SATURDAY (4/22) at the RITZ CARLTON DENVER. A total of 894 entries (511 from radio, 383 from TV) were submitted this year.
Stations honored as "Stations of the Year" were:
Radio
Small Market: THREE EAGLES COMMUNICATIONS Country KBVC (EAGLE COUNTRY 104)/BUENA VISTA, CO
Medium Market: KRYSTAL BROADCASTING Triple A KYSL (KRYSTAL 93)/FRISCO, CO
Major Market: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC KKPL (99.9 THE POINT)/FORT COLLINS, CO
Metro Market: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KCFR-F (CPR NEWS)/DENVER
Television
Small Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate KKCO-TV/GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Non-Metro: SCRIPPS NBC affiliate KOAA-TV/PUEBLO-COLORADO SPRINGS
Metro Market: TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV/DENVER
THREE EAGLES COMMUNICATIONS' GARY BUCHANAN was honored with the REX HOWELL Broadcaster of the Year award, while KUSA-TV's KYLE CLARK was presented with the HARRY HOTH Public Service Award.
See the full list of winners here.