The COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION handed out its Awards of Excellence for 2022 at a gala SATURDAY (4/22) at the RITZ CARLTON DENVER. A total of 894 entries (511 from radio, 383 from TV) were submitted this year.

Stations honored as "Stations of the Year" were:

Radio

Small Market: THREE EAGLES COMMUNICATIONS Country KBVC (EAGLE COUNTRY 104)/BUENA VISTA, CO

Medium Market: KRYSTAL BROADCASTING Triple A KYSL (KRYSTAL 93)/FRISCO, CO

Major Market: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC KKPL (99.9 THE POINT)/FORT COLLINS, CO

Metro Market: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KCFR-F (CPR NEWS)/DENVER

Television

Small Market: GRAY TELEVISION NBC affiliate KKCO-TV/GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Non-Metro: SCRIPPS NBC affiliate KOAA-TV/PUEBLO-COLORADO SPRINGS

Metro Market: TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV/DENVER

THREE EAGLES COMMUNICATIONS' GARY BUCHANAN was honored with the REX HOWELL Broadcaster of the Year award, while KUSA-TV's KYLE CLARK was presented with the HARRY HOTH Public Service Award.

See the full list of winners here.

