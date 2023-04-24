Kaye And Check Mark

Syndicated JACKSONVILLE-based talk host MARK KAYE is taking advantage of the "blue check mark" controversy at TWITTER by giving away one-year subscriptions to TWITTER Blue, which come with the check marks. TWITTER owner ELON MUSK pulled the check marks, formerly indicating that notable account holders were verified as being who they said they were, and made them available to anyone who pays $8 (or $11 through iOS) for TWITTER Blue, then restored the checks to some notables without their consent or payment.

“We are always looking for fun and unique ways to help our audience,” said KAYE. “Many of our listeners lost their blue check marks in the purge. Several others never had one to begin with. Either way, the TWITTER Blue check mark has once again become a hot commodity and a major status symbol in the war to protect free speech. What better prize could we offer our listeners?”

KAYE is giving away the subscriptions this week, with listeners entering on TWITTER with posts explaining why they deserve the prize.

