Plante and Manning

iHEARTRADIO Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER midday host DENISE PLANTE emceed the WHISKEY, WINE AND WISHES event, celebrating MAKE-A-WISH COLORADO's 40th anniversary of granting life-changing wishes. The night, which honored PEYTON MANNING and featured a performance by SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS (YELLOWSTONE), raised more than $700k and counting for the cause. The event took place at MISSION BALLROOM in DENVER on THURSDAY (4/20).

MAKE-A-WISH COLORADO CEO SCOTT DISHONG said, "We are blown away by the success of our 40th anniversary event, WHISKEY, WINE & WISHES presented by PDC ENERGY. Thanks to our sponsors and community of supporters, we raised enough funds to grant almost 100 wishes for kids across COLORADO. Wishes transform lives, and the success of this event will ensure children facing critical illnesses can receive the hope and joy of a wish come true."

PLANTE added, "It was amazing to see the impact that MAKE-A-WISH has on not only the children, but also the families. I had a chance to meet [patient] MYLES, and his wish was to meet PEYTON MANNING. That was one of the reasons why he was there. PEYTON also accepted an award for all of his hard work with the MAKE-A-WISH foundation, and MYLES was the one that presented to him ... After hearing some of the stories of what families have gone through, it makes me thankful for the health and happiness my family is blessed with currently. I was so proud to be a part of this special event.

PLANTE's week only got better as she was awarded "Best Station Personality" and "Best Midday Show" at the COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION's awards SATURDAY night (4/22) at the RITZ CARLTON in downtown DENVER.

Manning and patient Myles

