McBryde (Photo: Katie Kauss)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE recording artist ASHLEY McBRYDE will take over the midday show on MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES as guest host for the month of MAY. McBRYDE can be heard weekdays from 10a to 2p (PT) beginning MONDAY, MAY 1st through FRIDAY, MAY 26th.

Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE said, “This is ASHLEY’s second time guest hosting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the GRAMMY winning Country star on the station for MAY.”

Fans around the world will be able to hear McBRYDE at GoCountry105.com, on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, and over the air locally.

