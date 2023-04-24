Brown and Oliverius (Photo: Vitalii Garbulinskii)

WAUSAU, WI-based business veteran and executive TROY BROWN and NASHVILLE music producer, director, and songwriter MARK OLIVERIUS are launching a new entertainment group, BIG TIMBER ENTERTAINMENT (BTE), in NASHVILLE. The company will include a record label, artist management, radio promotion, record distribution, and publishing company, along with live show production all under one roof. BTE is expected to announce its first signings in the coming weeks.

BROWN is the head of a global hardwood lumber company in WISCONSIN, and it was his passion for the timber industry and love of music that sparked the name BIG TIMBER ENTERTAINMENT. He is also a musician.

OLIVERIUS was LORRIE MORGAN’s keyboard player for 18 years and her Music Director for more than 12. During that time, he co-wrote 13 songs on her I WALK ALONE CD and co-produced it with MORGAN. As a songwriter, he has more than 40 cuts. He has also worked and toured the world alongside other Country recording artists, including PAM TILLIS, MICKEY GILLEY, JOE DIFFIE, SAWYER BROWN, SAMMY KERSHAW, T.G. SHEPPARD and TRICK PONY. His production company OMGNASHVILLE is currently producing recording projects, music videos, social media content, and commercials for clients.

BROWN commented, "MARK is one of NASHVILLE's most respected and reputable music professionals. His respect for music and artists has enhanced the careers of numerous well-known musicians over the years. MARK brings a vast wealth of music industry experience to BTE, but more importantly, he is a first-class guy. Business partners like MARK only come around once in a lifetime."

OLIVERIUS added, "TROY brings an exceptional level of strong business leadership, success, intellect, and drive to the BTE table! I couldn't think of a better partner in this venture."

« see more Net News