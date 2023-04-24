Dembek (Photo: Courtesy of ONErpm)

NASHVILLE-based marketing firm ONERPM has hired KYLIE DEMBEK as Country music project manager. DEMBEK arrives from BMLG RECORDS, where she most recently Mgr./Strategic Planning, rising into that role in 2021 from the label's Promotion Coord. position.

Starting her career during college as a brand ambassador for BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in BOSTON, DEMBEK secured a summer internship at the GRAND OLE OPRY and made the move to MUSIC CITY, landing a job as Account Coord. at GIRLILLA MARKETING before joining BMLG in 2020. At ONERPM, she will focus on creating and executing release and marketing strategies for emerging and established artists, designing marketing plans, setting timelines, managing budgets, and focusing on music streaming growth.

ONERPM NASHVILLE managing director TIM WIPPERMAN said, "KYLIE is a driven, bright, knowledgeable, and outgoing person who will fit in with the personality of our office perfectly. The artists will love working with her."

DEMBEK added, "I've always loved working directly with artists, particularly new artists. So, I’m very excited to dive in with so many emerging Country artists at ONERMP."

« see more Net News