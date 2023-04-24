Nashville New Location

BROKEN BOW RECORDS artist DUSTIN LYNCH has announced the next location of his POOL SITUATION will be at MARGARITAVILLE HOTEL NASHVILLE from 2-5p (CT) on JUNE 10th during CMA FEST weekend. This year's event will serve up the artist's seven-year-running tradition pool party bash, which originally began during LUKE BRYAN’s annual CRASH MY PLAYA festival in MEXICO before shifting to LAS VEGAS in 2021. This will be the first LYNCH POOL SITUATION since then.

Guest artists have not been announced, but LYNCH's 2021 event in LAS VEGAS featured HARDY, JORDAN DAVIS and others.

Members of LYNCH’s STAY COUNTRY CLUB have exclusive first access to the tickets. Limited event tickets will be distributed via a random lottery system, and the opt-in period for the drawing is open now through THURSDAY (4/27) at 5p (ET). Winners will be notified via email on FRIDAY (4/28). Sign up here. After that, remaining tickets will be available to non-fan club members as well.

LYNCH told THE TENNESSEAN, "I can't believe I didn't think to do this sooner. Currently, I'm having the most fun I've ever had in my career. I'm in control of fun, interactive and pumped-up crowds. I'm ready to make memories with them at whatever heights I dream are possible."

« see more Net News