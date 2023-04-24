Condolences to BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS on the loss of her father on FRIDAY (4/21).

ADAMS shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, "I feel blessed that in this life, I’ve rarely gone a week without seeing my parents. Daddy loved us fiercely, laughed loudly, and yelled loud, too. LOL. He was ... the best dad ever. He believed father’s Provide, Prepare and Protect. And he did. Thanks to everyone who has reached out over the last two months with love, thought and prayer."

Send messages of sympathy and support to ADAMS here.

