Ben 'Complex' Romero

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM/SACRAMENTO named BEN "COMPLEX" ROMERO Brand Manager. ROMERO succeeds MICHAEL BUHRMAN, who exited in JUNE 2022.

Commented AUDACY/SACRAMENTO Regional VP STACEY KAUFFMAN, “We’re delighted to welcome a talented, seasoned veteran like COMPLEX to lead KSFM. His extensive experience programming and leading rhythmic brands across the country will put him in a position to help this local favorite reach new levels of success.”

Added ROMERO, “I couldn’t be more grateful and excited about this opportunity. I am proud to join AUDACY SACRAMENTO and these hard-working teams on KSFM. There are so many talented individuals who know the results of their dedication, and I am humbled to be asked to lead them. A special thanks to AARON ROBERTS, STACEY KAUFFMAN, MICHAEL MARTIN, BUCK, BRIAN KELLY and DAVE RICHARDS \for the opportunity to manage these brands and continue to look towards the future of this innovative company.”

Born and raised in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, COMPLEX started his professional radio career in programming in 2001. Previous roles include APD/MD for then KWIE (WILD 96.1)/SAN BERNARDINO, CA, assisted in relaunching KDAY/L.A., PD for KWYD (WILD) 101 and KSRV (BOB FM 96.1) in BOISE, ID, APD/MD for KMVA (HOT 97.5)/PHOENIX, and PD for KKFR (POWER 98.3)/PHOENIX.

