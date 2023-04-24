Watch Now

The most recent episode of "CRS360," COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's monthly webinar series. is now available to stream. Held on THURSDAY, APRIL 20th, the session, titled "The Lifecycle of a Song: Why Can't Radio and Records Find A Happy Medium?," drilled down on a single's life cycle and why finding a happy medium between radio and records has become difficult.

Moderated by Country consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O'MALLEY & BRENNER's KENNY JAY, the panel included McVAY MEDIA's MIKE McVAY, ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS GROUP's BILLY McKIM, RECORDS NASHVILLE's JOSH EASLER and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's RAY MARINER. They explored data points and insights that have emerged from a think tank organized by COUNTRY'S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY over the past year to foster collaborative communication and actionable solutions for industry challenges.

Watch the hourlong session here.

