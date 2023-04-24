-
Association Of Independent Music Publishers Present Webinar On Canadian Music Industry
by Roy Trakin
April 25, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP)'s NEW YORK CHAPTER presents its latest webinar, "O CANADA!," on THURSDAY (APRIL 27th) at 1p (ET)/10a PT.
The webinar will feature a discussion of the state of the music industry in CANADA with panelists JENNIFER BROWN (SOCAN CEO), VERONICA SYRTASH (CMRRA SVP/Business Affairs & Corporate Development) and moderator MARGARET McGUFFIN (MUSIC PUBLISHERS CANADA CEO).
Registration is free for AIMP members and $20 for non-members. Those interested can sign up here.