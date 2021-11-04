-
Lineup Changes At WEKS (The Bear 92.5)/Zebulon, GA, As Cadillac Jack Shifts From Afternoons To Mornings
by Phyllis Stark
April 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
After nearly a year and a half in afternoons at GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE Country WEKS (THE BEAR 92.5)/ZEBULON, GA, CADILLAC JACK shifts to mornings for a new show, where he is paired on-air with his wife and podcast partner, DONNA. Their show airs from 5:30-10a. PD and former morning man ROBBIE ASHLEY moves to afternoons, where his is now teamed with former midday host CHRIS EAST. New to middays is D-ROCK, who previously did nights at the station.
CADILLAC JACK joined WEKS in 2021 (NET NEWS 11/5/21), after his departure from mornings at CUMULUS Country WKHX (then known as KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA, where he worked for 25 years.