Terrell

DAVIS BROADCASTING Jazz WJZA (SMOOTH JAZZ 101.1/100.1)/ATLANTA has promoted PM drive's ART TERRELL to PD.

VP/GM GREG DAVIS Jr. said, “ART TERRELL is extremely talented, hardworking and understands the format and demographic of the SMOOTH JAZZ listener. His ability to connect with the community and his passion to produce excellent programming is why I have no doubt that he will excel in this new role.”

TERRELL's resume includes past positions as co-host of THE MORNING PARTY on WHTA (HOT 97.5)/ATLANTA --later taking on the role as co-host/co-producer of THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW, PM drive host at WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA --eventually co-hosting the MORNING GROOVE at the same station.

He began his career in High School with an internship at WVEE (V103)/ATLANTA. This OCTORBER he'll be inducted into the NATIONAL BLACK RADIO HALL OF FAME.

