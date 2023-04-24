Files

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has previously made it clear in its filings in the FCC's 2022 quadrennial review of broadcast ownership rules that it thinks the COMMISSION should finish its 2018 quadrennial review first, and it has now gone to court to make it happen, filing a petition for mandamus in federal court to force the FCC to complete the 2018 proceeding.

“The COMMISSION cannot continue to ignore its clear duty under the law,” said NAB Pres,/CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "Broadcasters do not simply compete against each other, but with digital behemoths in a crowded media marketplace where big tech companies threaten the viability of local media -- the most trusted source of news. Broadcasters and the hundreds of millions of Americans that depend on us can’t wait another day, much less another four years, for the FCC to allow us to compete on a level playing field. NAB is seeking judicial relief as unfortunately the COMMISSION has left us no other option.”

