Payne

LOTUS RADIO RENO has promoted CHRIS PAYNE to PD for Active Rock KDOT and Classic Rock KOZZ/RENO. PAYNE, who will continue his Afternoon shift on KDOT, replaces JAVE PATTERSON, whose OM/PD position was eliminated last month (NET NEWS 3/16/23).

PAYNE made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page posting: "I've been promoted to Program Director of two radio stations, ROCK 104.5 (KDOT), Reno's Rock Station and 105.7 KOZZ RENO's Classic Rock. This is something that I never thought would come to fruition and here we are. First and foremost, I would like to say #ThankYou for listening to these radio stations. I'm sure there are MANY Northern Nevadans who grew up listening to both signals over the years. The opportunity presented by management as well as the ownership is incredible. I grew up listening to KOZZ. Last Summer, when JAVE PATTERSON brought me back to ROCK 104 Dot 5, for my third stint, little did I know that it would lead to a post like this one. I'm grateful to work with the staff and enjoy learning about things as we move forward. It's fun being back on the air and now, the challenge is to see how many more we can invite to the #party happening on both radio stations."





« see more Net News