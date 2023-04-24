New Targeting Option

ACAST has added the ability for podcast ad buyers using its self-serve podcast advertising platform to target listeners using NIELSEN Audience Segments. The new option is available now in the U.S., CANADA, and AUSTRALIA.

“We built our self-serve advertising platform as a response to the market demand from advertisers and have continued to innovate in ways that keep their needs central to the product,” said ACAST Product Mgr. NIKLAS LAGERBERG. “We’ve seen not just more advertisers, but more experienced advertisers booking podcast campaigns through the self-serve platform. These seasoned marketers expect the same experience that they receive when working with the ACAST sales team: efficient buying and accurate audience targeting at scale. Audience Segments brings this first-class experience to the self-serve platform by enabling more accurate audience targeting at the moment of ad injection.”

« see more Net News