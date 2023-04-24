Most Added Again

Kudos to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist LUKE COMBS and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio with "Love You Anyway" for the second consecutive week. The song picks up 30 more adds this week, bringing the total number of MEDIABASE stations playing it to 106. As was also the case last week, two other new COMBS songs pick up adds this week as well, with "5 Leaf Clover" adding eight (65 total now on board) and the single being worked to Top 40 and Hot AC, "Fast Car," adding six new Country stations (with 15 now on board).

ELEKTRA/WARNER/WEA's BAILEY ZIMMERMAN has the second most added song with "Religiously," which adds 20 new stations for a total of 49 now on board.

