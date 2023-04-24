Yesterday (4/24), Blockheads everywhere celebrated NKOTB DAY, or NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK DAY. The honorary day has been celebrated annually since 1989, when it was officially declared a holiday by MASSACHUSETTS governor MICHAEL DUKAKIS.

As a thank you to fans, NKOTB offered free content and special giveaways. In addition, the group announced BLOCKCON the first ever NKOTB fan convention which will take place on May 26th (5/26) through May 28th (5/28) in CHICAGO.

The all-weekend event includes an intimate one-of-a-kind NKOTB concert to kick off the weekend; daytime panels and events on SATURDAY with NKOTB and guests; special exhibits and a farewell event with the NEW KIDS on SUNDAY morning. Limited tickets for the weekend event are still available and can be found at ticketmaster.com.