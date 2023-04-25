Honorees

USHER, ROBERTA FLACK and Gambian musician and educator SONA JOBARTEH will receive honorary Doctor of Music degrees from BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC at commencement ceremonies in BOSTON on MAY 13. The recipients are being recognized for their contributions to music and philanthropy.

Past honorary doctorate recipients from the BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC include DUKE ELLINGTON, ARETHA FRANKLINE, QUINCY JONES, CELINE DION, B.B. KING, JONI MITCHELL, CHAKA KHAN, WILLIE NELSON, MISSY ELLIOTT, RINGO STARR, GLORIA ESTEFAN and JOHN LEGEND. Alumni that have been awarded Honorary Doctorates include QUINCY JONES and esperanza spalding.





Usher (Photo: Bellamy Brewster), Flack, Jobarteh





« see more Net News