Lucero (Photo: Roxann Rene Nocco / CPR)

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X103.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD SHAWN LUCERO is joining COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102.3)/DENVER as a weekend afternoon host and Promotions Coordinator, effective MAY 1st. TODAY (4/25) is LUCERO's last day at X103.9.

“We’re very lucky to be welcoming someone who’s such a vital part of the COLORADO SPRINGS radio landscape to INDIE 102.3,” said PD WILLOBEE CARLAN. “SHAWN is a great host, and I can’t wait for the rest of the state to get to know her.”

“I appreciate the opportunities and growth I’ve had in my radio career so far,” said LUCERO, who has worked at KILO/COLORADO SPRINGS (twice), KUPD/PHOENIX, and KMKF (101.5 K-ROCK)/MANHATTAN, KS. “I look forward to working with such a great lineup of radio professionals at INDIE 102.3 and to be a part of a station that is so fresh, diverse, music-centric and local.”

« see more Net News