New Representation Deal

Music and talent management firm ACTIVIST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT has signed HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH as a client. ACTIVIST's BERNIE CAHILL and JON KANAK will handle representation for the new client.

“If you want to ensure your children have access to education, know your water is clean and love the person you want -- if you want to live with dignity and justice, you need governments and corporations to respect your human rights,” said HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH Exec. Dir. TIRANA HASSAN. “We’re excited to work with HOLLYWOOD to spread that message and equip committed activists, advocates and artists standing up for justice through the stories they tell.”

CAHILL said, “ACTIVIST is honored to partner with HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH to amplify the important stories of its decades-long fight for justice, dignity, compassion, and equality for people everywhere.”

