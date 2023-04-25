Acquisition

Production music company AUDIO NETWORK has acquired Latin music producer VOODOO TRACKS, adding over 90 albums in 30 genres to its catalogue.

"We're very excited to announce this partnership with VOODOO TRACKS," said AUDIO NETWORK CEO ROBB SMITH. "It's not just about acquiring an amazing music portfolio, but also creating a multi-year production partnership with founder-composers JUAN CARLOS RODRIGUEZ and ELÍAS SERPA that will add new Latin albums to the AUDIO NETWORK catalogue on an ongoing basis."

AUDIO NETWORK Chief Creative Officer ALI JOHNSON said, "With its passion for Latin American music and culture, VOODOO TRACKS shares our aim to represent the global diversity of music, with the most talented writers, while recording and producing albums with world-class musicians in the finest recording studios."

"I've always felt that AUDIO NETWORK placed real value on crafting authentic Latin Music, which is why I first started partnering with them back in 2013," said VOODOO TRACKS CEO JUAN CARLOS RODRIGUEZ. "Over the years, I've produced 7 albums directly with ALI and the team. It was through this partnership and deep trust that we knew AUDIO NETWORK was the right home for our full VOODOO TRACKS catalogue."

"As Latin Music continues to grow in popularity, we're looking forward to expanding the reach of our music to media customers around the world," said SERPA. "The increased exposure will allow us to highlight this amazing catalogue and roster of talent, while sharing the stories of the amazing cultures behind this music."

« see more Net News