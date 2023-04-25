Partnership In India

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC has partnered with INDIA's TIMES MUSIC, a subsidiary of the TIMES OF INDIA GROUP, with PRIMARY WAVE investing in TIMES MUSIC and partnering to invest in Indian music catalogs, including Bollywood film scores.

TIMES OF INDIA GROUP Managing Dir. VINEET JAIN said, “TIMES MUSIC’s strategic partnership with PRIMARY WAVE is a proud moment for us at the TIMES GROUP. As the company progresses to the next phase of its expansion in the broader entertainment space, we look forward to an exciting future ahead with LARRY MESTEL and his incredible team at PRIMARY WAVE.”

“Music is synonymous with INDIA and TIMES MUSIC has built an incredible catalogue with amazing global potential,” added TIMES MUSIC COO MANDAR THAKUR. “Our partnership with PRIMARY WAVE will enable us to further accelerate our catalogue acquisition, acquire new music and reach worldwide audiences.”

“We are looking forward to working with MANDAR and his entire TIMES MUSIC team who are among the best in the rapidly growing Indian music business,” said PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC CEO LARRY MESTEL.“ They have built an extraordinary company utilizing their creativity, tenacity and tremendous marketing skills, and we are honored to be their partners in INDIA.”

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC’s DAVID LOITERTON said, “Music is becoming more global every day. Our partnership with TIMES MUSIC will enable both companies to continue to push the boundaries of what success looks like in today’s music business, within INDIA and in the international markets.”

