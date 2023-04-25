Smiley

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA syndicated morning host RICKEY SMILEY will hold his first annual "BIRTHDAY BEACH BLOWOUT" AUGUST 11-13th at the HILTON DAYTONA BEACH OCEANFRONT RESORT.

SMILEY said, "My vision for this event is to provide the attendees with memorable experiences. The parties, the laughs, networking, and let's not forget the food. You have to have food or else people are going to talk about you. We picked this location because you can drive there, take a quick flight there, don't need a passport, and you can just come."

The weekend's events include the RICKEY SMILEY & FRIENDS COMEDY SHOW, POOL PARTY & COOKOUT, and a SUNDAY Inspiration Brunch. For more information check here.

