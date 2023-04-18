Summer Concert Lineups Announced

iHEARTMEDIA's Country WGAR and Active Rock WMMS/CLEVELAND have announced the lineup for this summer's "VICTORY LIVE," featuring WGAR's "COUNTRY JAM" and WMMS's "BUZZARD FEST."

FRIDAY night's "BUZZARD FEST" lineup includes INCUBUS, BUSH, LIVE, FILTER, WELSHLY ARMS, THE KALEIDOSCOPE KID, and WINONA FIGHTER. CHRIS YOUNG, BRIAN KELLEY, GAVIN DeGRAW, DALTON DOVER, TIGIRLILY GOLD, KIDD G, and local artist MARK LEACH will perform at SATURDAY night's "COUNTRY JAM."

As previously reported (NET NEWS 4/18), the two concerts will take place APRIL 4th and 5th at VICTORY PARK OHIO in NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, marking the return of both shows after an absence of a few years.

Tickets for both days’ shows are available here.

