Entrepreneur, FUBU founder, and "SHARK TANK" personality DAYMOND JOHN is hosting a new interview podcast for iHEARTMEDIA and THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK. "THAT MOMENT WITH DAYMOND JOHN" will debut MAY 2nd.

JOHN said, “I’m fortunate to get to speak with incredible moguls across all industries, and THAT MOMENT gives me the chance to share their life-changing stories and insights with everyone.”

“DAYMOND JOHN is not only a successful entrepreneur -- he is a cultural icon -- and we are thrilled to have him join THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK,” said THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK President DOLLIE S. BISHOPk. “Given DAYMOND’s storied career and vast knowledge of business, fans can expect to take away valuable insights from each new episode.”

